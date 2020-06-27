John Cena Comments On The 18th Anniversary Of His WWE Debut

WWE superstar John Cena took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the 18th anniversary of his SmackDown debut, when Cena confronted then champion Kurt Angle to kick-off the Ruthless Aggression Era. The former 16-time world champion writes, “Thank you for all the well wishes on the anniversary of a day I’ll never forget. @WWE is and always will be home for me. Thank you for allowing me to pursue my passion for so many years, none of it is possible without you.”
Check it out below, along with WWE’s thread of legendary John Cena moments.
Thank you for all the well wishes on the anniversary of a day I’ll never forget. @WWE is and always will be home for me. Thank you for allowing me to pursue my passion for so many years, none of it is possible without you. https://t.co/uFFmSmnEvv
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 27, 2020
