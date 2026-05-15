John Cena believes WWE’s current generation is beginning to step into the same type of opportunities that helped launch the legendary OVW class featuring himself, Randy Orton, Batista, and Brock Lesnar.

While speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports (see video below), Cena reflected on the changing landscape in WWE and explained why younger stars are now positioned to break through as longtime veterans continue fading from the spotlight.

The 16-time world champion pointed to the unusual longevity enjoyed by the famed “OVW Four,” noting that their sustained success occupied top positions in WWE for decades.

“I don’t think one reason points in that direction. It could be someone like me who had an unprecedented stay of 23 years – keep in mind, that’s not the usual career length of a WWE Champion and Superstar. And alongside me, Randy Orton, side by side. Batista, a little bit of a shorter run, and Brock Lesnar in and out. But that class that you spoke of so highly, we had an anomaly of longevity and success, and that takes up time and spots,” he said.

Cena went on to explain that the next wave of talent is naturally beginning to inherit those opportunities as the previous era winds down.

“So now you’re talking about, as we wane out, certainly my chapter’s done, Batista’s chapter’s done, Brock – Randy’s kinda the only one left. Now, new performers are gonna get those spots, and those are going to go to the most seasoned performers that connect with the audience, and they just happen to be a little bit of the older scale. That doesn’t mean I don’t think we’re ruling out the possibility of a young champion in the very near future, because we are loaded with youth, speed, and talent,” Cena added.

Cena also made it clear that he’s already paying attention to some of WWE’s newer names.

One name in particular stood out to him.

The WWE veteran praised recent Mason Rook addition Mason Rook, who has quickly generated buzz since arriving in NXT following his run on the British independent scene.

“It’s no secret, I think, to those in the know that I chant with everybody else, ‘He’s big. He’s bad. He’ll bodyslam your dad.’ So if you don’t know who I’m talking about, I want you to go check that out. I’m a fan. – Cena is a fan of Mason Rook.“