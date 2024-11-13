John Cena has been announced for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

Cena’s retirement tour is set to kick off in 2025, with appearances planned for the debut episode of RAW on Netflix and WWE WrestleMania 41.

Taking to Twitter today, WWE announced that Cena will be competing at the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.

It’s worth noting that the announcement doesn’t say if he’ll be involved in the men’s Royal Rumble match, only that it’ll be last time he competes “in a Royal Rumble event.”

You can check out the official announcement below:

Make sure you're there LIVE in Indianapolis when @JohnCena competes in his very last #RoyalRumble Premium Live Event EVER on Feb. 1 🚫👀 🎟️ Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am ET via @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/BFeSO0aAUX — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2024

A video from several years ago showing Will Ospreay going “off script” by hitting elbows to the back of the head of his opponent has once again gone viral. The video is captioned with the following, “Wrestler goes off script and shows brutality.”

A community note has been placed on the video, stating, “This is professional wrestler Will Ospreay of AEW, the move in this video is Will’s Finishing Move “Hidden Blade” and is not off script and used in most matches as seen in the linked video.”

Ospreay took to Twitter to respond to the video, as you can see below:

Wrestler goes off script and shows brutality. pic.twitter.com/aYFPriw4I4 — Fight Factory 🥊 (@FightFactory) November 13, 2024