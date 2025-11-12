Netflix issued the following to promote John Cena’s final appearance ever on WWE Raw at Madison Square Garden in NYC next week, where he has been confirmed to wrestle.

WWE | John Cena’s Last RAW | Official Trailer | Netflix

This Monday night, witness the end of an era. John Cena takes center stage for his FINAL appearance ever on Monday Night RAW.

One last match. One unforgettable farewell. Celebrate the legacy of a true WWE legend!

Don’t miss John Cena’s farewell moment. Monday Night RAW, November 17th. Only on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/81788928

JOHN CENA’S LAST RAW: TRAILER OUT NOW

LIVE ONLY ON NETFLIX AT 8 PM ET | 5 PM PT

MONDAY | 11/17

ONE LAST RAW. ONE LAST TIME. THE WORLD’S MOST FAMOUS ARENA.

Celebrate the legacy of a true WWE legend at Madison Square Garden. Don’t miss John Cena’s farewell moment. Watch the trailer NOW for John Cena’s final WWE RAW.

ABOUT WWE ON NETFLIX:

The much-anticipated debut of live weekly programming unfolding 52 weeks a year on Netflix marks a new era for WWE fans. Beginning in January 2025, Netflix will be the exclusive home of the WWE’s flagship weekly wrestling program in the US, Canada, UK, and Latin America, among other territories, with additional countries and regions added over time. This is the first time in the show’s 31-year history that WWE Monday Night RAW is available to stream.

Additionally, Netflix will bring WWE’s electrifying content to audiences outside the United States, including SmackDown, NXT, and events such as WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and SummerSlam.