“The Last (24) Time(s) Are Now!”

As “The Last Time Is Now” year-long retirement tour of reigning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena continues, he has 24-remaining appearances before he hangs up his pro wrestling boots for good and retires from WWE.

On Saturday, WWE announced via social media that the future WWE Hall of Fame legend will be appearing on three upcoming international episodes of WWE SmackDown as part of The Road To WWE Clash In Paris tour.

With those dates locked in, featured below is a look at 11 of the final 24 dates Cena has in WWE before his retirement at the end of 2025: