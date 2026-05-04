John Cena is coming to WWE Backlash this weekend in “The Sunshine State.”

And he’s bringing “history-making news” with him.

“The Greatest of All-Time” surfaced via social media on Monday morning to drop another tease for WWE Backlash, after initially promising something “epic” for the May 9 premium live event in Tampa, Florida.

In his updated statement on Monday, the “Never-Seen 17” time former world champion teased “history-making news” he will be breaking during his WWE Backlash: Tampa appearance this Saturday.

“It’s official,” Cena’s post on X began. “I’m headed to WWE Backlash! After months of planning and effort, I am SO excited to break some history-making news!”

He wasn’t done there.

“I can’t promise it’ll be perfect but I can promise it will change the WWE experience for Superstars and fans,” Cena added. “C U Live Saturday in Tampa or at home on the ESPN app!”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 5/9 for live WWE Backlash results coverage from Tampa, FL.