John Cena has officially drawn the finish line, now he just needs to get there.

The former 16-time world champion appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss the future of his acting career, which includes him finishing up his run in WWE after a Hall of Fame career. Cena, who announced to the WWE Universe that he would be retiring last month, reveals that his final performance in WWE will come in December of 2025.

I feel great. My last performance in the WWE ring will be in December 2025, period, and I like saying that because if I lie to my audience, they’re gonna call me on my BS.

Cena is then asked what is next for him. Despite giving a cryptic answer, the Cenation leader has ascended the ranks in Hollywood and continues to pop up everywhere from the DC Universe, to the Fast and the Furious Universe, to Emmy award winning The Bear.

I’ll know what’s next when it comes up, but I know if I wake up every day and say, ‘How can I earn the sunset?’ I’m going to do something useful, and that’s going to lead to something to be done.

You can check out Cena’s full interview below.

