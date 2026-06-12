John Cena is showing love to one of the places where his wrestling journey began.

The WWE icon recently sent a special video message to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) as the promotion prepares to celebrate a major milestone, airing its 1,400th consecutive episode.

Cena spent time in OVW during the early stages of his career in the early 2000s before becoming one of the biggest stars in sports entertainment history.

In his message, he congratulated the promotion on its longevity, thanked the fans for their continued support, and shared his appreciation for the organization that helped launch his career.

OVW highlighted Cena’s message on social media.

“Before he became one of the biggest names in sports entertainment, John Cena cut his teeth at OVW,” they wrote as the caption to the post containing the video message from Cena (see post below). “Now he’s celebrating the place where it all began with a special congratulations on 1,400 unforgettable episodes.”

The milestone marks another significant achievement for OVW, which has served as a developmental home for numerous future wrestling stars throughout its history, including “The Greatest Of All-Time,” who worked there primarily in 2001 and 2002.