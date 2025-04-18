– John Cena continues to post random “Stone Cold” Steve Austin-related teases heading into WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, NV. His latest can be seen below. Cena is scheduled to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

– Wade Barrett sat down for an in-depth one-on-one discussion with Charlotte Flair ahead of her showdown against Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 41 Saturday on April 19. He wrote the following via X along with a photo of the two at the taping of the interview:

Had the pleasure of chatting with the controversial but unmissable Queen of the industry Charlotte Flair before she goes for her 15th world championship at WrestleMania. Tune in [tonight] on SmackDown!

– Kevin Owens may have been forced out of his match against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41, but “The Prize Fighter” will still be in town in “Sin City” this weekend. Owens will appear at Cricket Nation today.

– WWE released a ‘Road To WrestleMania’ video compilation looking at the build up to the Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre match this weekend.

– The following is the pre-match video package that will air before the scheduled WWE Women’s World Championship match with IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 Sunday on April 20.