John Cena is standing by Vince McMahon.

As public perception of Vince McMahon continues to evolve following serious allegations leveled against him, John Cena remains loyal to the man he credits with helping shape his career. The WWE legend recently reinforced his stance during an interview with The New York Times, where he once again expressed his love for the embattled former WWE Chairman and CEO.

McMahon is currently facing a lawsuit filed in January 2024 by Janel Grant, which accuses him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. The claims have sparked widespread discussion throughout the wrestling world, with numerous personalities weighing in on the matter.

Cena, who has previously addressed the controversy, acknowledged that while the allegations are serious and must be addressed appropriately, they don’t change how he feels about McMahon on a personal level.

“I don’t care who hears it: I love Vince,” Cena told The New York Times. “I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly. I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love.”

While Cena made it clear he’s not dismissing the gravity of the legal proceedings, his loyalty to McMahon appears unshaken, even as the wrestling industry—and the public—continues to grapple with the fallout.