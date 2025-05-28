John Cena stunned fans at WWE Elimination Chamber when he turned heel for the first time in over 20 years, aligning himself with The Rock and abandoning his long-standing role as WWE’s top babyface.

Throughout his career, Cena faced off with countless villains — one of the most prominent being Stephanie McMahon. During a recent appearance on Stephanie’s Places, the 16-time world champion opened up about how Stephanie actually helped him develop his darker side.

“Can I just say I had some really good people to learn from. You are on a very short list of names that falls into. I flat out steal a lot from you. So, thanks for helping me through this,” Cena told Stephanie.

Cena is currently on his farewell tour, which will wrap up in December. He also remains the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion as his legendary career winds down.

Cena is scheduled to team with Logan Paul to take on Cody Rhodes and “Main Event” Jey Uso at WWE Money In The Bank 2025 on June 7.