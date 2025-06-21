John Cena flipped the script on CM Punk in a major way during this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, delivering a blistering response promo that served as a direct reversal of Punk’s iconic 2011 “Pipebomb.”

The main event of Friday’s show saw Cena face off against Ron Killings. The match ended in a disqualification after Cena struck Killings with the Undisputed WWE Championship belt. Moments later, CM Punk stormed the ring and the two rivals brawled — until Cena hit a low blow and then laid Punk out with the title.

Cena then set up a table in the ring and delivered an Attitude Adjustment through it, positioning Punk exactly as Cena had once been left in the lead-up to Money in the Bank 2011. Climbing onto the turnbuckle, Cena delivered his own version of a “Pipebomb” promo — mirroring Punk’s legendary moment.

Cena said he doesn’t hate Punk — in fact, he claimed to like him more than anyone else. Then came the verbal onslaught. He called Punk “the best bullsh*tter in the world,” and referenced Punk’s famous “Hi Colt Cabana” line by saying hello to Claudio Castagnoli, Nic Nemeth, and Matt Cardona.

He declared that no one could cut his mic, pointing out that it was he who gave Punk the platform all those years ago. Cena went on to strip Punk of his rebel mystique, saying he was no longer the Voice of the Voiceless but a millionaire, a capitalist, and “Mr. TKO.” He ended by declaring that while Punk was the Best in the World for seven minutes — 14 years ago — Cena is, and always has been, the greatest of all time.

Cena will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at WWE Night of Champions on June 28th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.