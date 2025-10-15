John Cena was recently caught on camera being asked a politically charged question while interacting with fans in public.

While signing an autograph, a street interviewer approached Cena and asked, “Do you think Donald Trump should have won the Nobel Prize?” Cena politely sidestepped the question, responding with a calm “No thank you,” before walking away.

Donald Trump did not receive the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. Nominations for this year’s award closed in January, and while Trump reportedly expressed hope for recognition over his claimed efforts to advance global peace, several of the international conflicts he cited remain ongoing.

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize was instead awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, honored for her leadership and advocacy for democracy in Venezuela.

To date, only four American presidents have earned the Nobel Peace Prize: Theodore Roosevelt, Woodrow Wilson, Jimmy Carter, and Barack Obama.

pic.twitter.com/dMTgv37Ipc — Is this a work or shoot, brother? (@ShootOrWork) October 14, 2025

In related news, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley released a new video on his YouTube channel this week, delivering a passionate message directed at Donald Trump and White House Communications Director Steven Cheung.

In the video, Foley credited Trump for his reported role in facilitating the recent Gaza ceasefire and for his involvement in ongoing efforts toward peace in the Middle East. However, the hardcore legend balanced that praise with an emotional plea, urging Trump and his administration to “stop the madness” surrounding nationwide Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions.

Foley also reflected on his shared history with Trump, pointing out that both men were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2013. He concluded his message with a heartfelt appeal for Trump and Cheung to turn their attention toward promoting peace and unity within the United States, rather than contributing to further division.

You can check out some highlights from the vlog below:

On Donald Trump being due credit for his role in the Gaza ceasefire: “Hello, Mr. President. My name is Mick Foley. We’ve only met once. We are both members of the WWE Hall of Fame, class of 2013. We had a very short conversation where you told me it was an excellent speech. Your two sons next to you, two of three. And I said, ‘Thank you, Mr. Trump.’ But since then, I’ve become a fairly constant critic. And I think I’ve had good reason to do that. But I believe if I’m going to have any credibility as a critic, I have to be willing to give credit where it’s due, and you are due a lot of credit. I believe I’m going to be excoriated by people from the left and the right alike. But I have to take the chance. Now, I want to make it a point. This is not a joke. I’m not out here to sling one-liners at you to call you names. I’m here to appeal to you as a human being because only you can stop the madness that’s going on in our country. I believe you are due a lot of credit when it comes to the Gaza ceasefire and peace plan.”

On how Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize if he can bring a stop to the madness going on in the U.S.: “You deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. It’s yours if you can stop the madness in this country because you will not be given the Nobel Peace Prize if you are seen as inciting tension, terror, and if you are seen zip-tying children and senior citizens, abducting day laborers just looking to do an honest day’s work — I don’t want to use the word terror, but if people are terrified across wide swaths of the United States, in my opinion, that’s terrorism. I know you’re surrounded with some really bright people. We’ll talk about Steven Miller another time, but this is for an audience of two. You, Mr. President, and your communications director, Steven Cheung.”

On his message to White House Communications Director Steven Cheung: “Stephen Cheung, I know you’re good with the one-liners. You’ve got a lot to work with. Yeah, missing ear, missing teeth. Now, I know that you are a wrestling historian, and like you, I was the fat kid in school who grew up to be the fat guy. We both know what it was like to be teased on the playground as children. But I don’t know what it was like to be you as a first-generation Chinese American. I imagine you went through some pretty tough stuff, but now you’ve become the bully that you used to despise. I’m 60 years old. I’m old enough to remember my parents driving me to JFK airport to see the POWs from the Vietnam War come home because my father, as a basketball coach, had coached Tiger Turner. Now, with all credit and admiration to those who protested the Vietnam War, many of whom cut their hair and became conservatives, that’s not what turned the tide at home. What turned the tide is when the boys from the neighborhood started coming home in boxes. All of a sudden, it wasn’t about a war over there. Wasn’t a situation with them. It became a situation about us. It hit home to me because, as of now, I know someone who has been affected. Not going to name names. He’s a big dude, tough dude, strong dude, married into an immigrant family. He came home to find that his mother-in-law was gone, taken off the street, deported, his father-in-law gone, and in about five days time. He was told, ‘Do not post this on social media, or we will go after your wife even quicker and deport her.’ Despite the fact she’s been in this country since he was one year old, they pay their taxes, not so much as a speeding ticket. They’re active in their their local community and their church, and despite that, their lives are shattered.”

On how the country is at a crossroads: “Now, Mr. President, we’re at a crossroads where it seems one of two things can happen in the future of our country. Appears to me as if you’re trying to consolidate power, perhaps turn our country into something of an autocracy. And if it does, then you get to rewrite history and you get to be the hero. But if that does not happen, in my opinion, as someone who’s worked in 50 states, 37 countries, been around the world a bunch of times, including two million miles in an automobile, in my opinion, history will not treat you kindly. But you and you alone have the ability to diffuse the tension, to stop the madness, to halt the terror. You, Mr. President, and you alone have the ability to bring peace to America. You alone, not Steven Miller, not JD Vance, not Tom Homan, not Kristi Noem. You, Mr. President. The buck stops with you, Mr. President. I want to make it clear. This is something I’m doing on my own. I’m in a rented Airbnb in Nashville. There’s no notes in front of me. There’s no teleprompter. This is just me looking at the camera, speaking from my heart to you, a fellow human being, a fellow 2013 WWE Hall of Fame member. You and you alone, Mr. President, have the power to stop the madness. Thank you for watching, Mr. President. Thank you for listening. Thank you to whoever it was that brought this piece of video to your attention, and because I know you’re a very busy man. I don’t believe it’s going to make a difference, but I would love it if you would prove me wrong. Prove me wrong, Mr. President.”