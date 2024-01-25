John Cena appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast to discuss his historic WWE career, and more. Here are the highlights:

WWE attracting celebrities like Logan Paul:

“The business has changed and because the business has changed and we have better distribution, you can find us in more places. The perception of what we can offer has changed and now people come to us seeing opportunity, not just what can I take from this place, and right away with what you’re willing to sacrifice in terms of your health and well being with moves that you do, I can tell that you give a sh*t and that means a lot. You’re not here to just do the thing once. You went from special guest to full time superstar in five minutes and that’s very refreshing. I think it speaks volumes to you understanding what the WWE can offer and how the WWE has changed, and I really appreciate that.”

His character in WWE:

“John Cena in the WWE’s existence is quite easy for me to define. Superman. I don’t mean like, I’m stronger than everybody, I can outrun a speeding train, or stronger than a train, or faster than a bullet, whatever. I mean, Superman acts with pure virtue. Superman has a moral code. Superman can be conflicted, but when he’s conflicted, his North Star, his moral code, and his virtues, it affects the body language. It affects your delivery. You’re like, ‘I don’t know when you’re off script, when you’re on script.’ Neither do why because you just get out there and you feel the energy. Now over the years, there’s been a difference in Superman. The Superman of 2012 where, man did they want CM Punk to win the championship because everybody was sick of me winning. They were sick of Superman, which is the forever problem with Superman. He’s too good. Now it’s an older Superman who’s looking in the mirror and saying, ‘I was this. I’m not this anymore. What am I now? I’m trying to figure it out. I need your help.’ ‘Hey guys, I don’t know how much time I have left’, and I gauge their interest off of that. If they’re like, ‘Get the f**k out’, I do know how much time I have left and it’s now (he laughs), but it’s fun to be able to play with that dynamic of having that run. Just like the evolution of the Doctor of Economics. It was an immediate shift into the rap guy and it was a slow climb into the virtuous Superman character that became the face of WWE. The person sitting before you is me. The person you see in WWE is more of me now than it ever has been in totality.”

(H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the quotes)