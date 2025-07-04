In 2025, “The Last Time is Now” to see John Cena.

During an interview on the red carpet of the premiere for his new film with Idris Elba, “Head of State,” the Undisputed WWE Champion spoke with Page Six for an interview about the year-long WWE retirement tour.

“Well, I don’t want to downplay the action in WWE,” Cena stated. “There’s always a bunch of action over there.”

From there, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend shed some light on big plans that appear to be in the works for his last hurrah in mid-December, and how things aren’t going to simply continue how they are now, as things are “just getting started.”

“And yes, I’m 48,” Cena said. “My last match will be in mid-December. We’re still trying to find out a place to do it.”

Cena continued, “But I said 36 dates in January. We’re halfway through. Gosh, it’s been a lot of compelling TV, and I don’t want to spoil it for anybody, but I think we’re just getting started.”