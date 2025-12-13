John Cena is set to close the book on his legendary in-ring career, with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event marking the final match of his 25-year run as he steps into the ring against Gunther.

While the night will undoubtedly center on Cena, the 17-time world champion has made it clear that his focus is on what comes next for WWE.

Not on himself.

Speaking this week on The Pat McAfee Show, “The Greatest of All-Time” framed the moment as both an ending and a beginning for the industry.

“It’s not about me stepping down. It’s about sports entertainment closing a chapter and also opening another one at the same time. It’s that last page in the chapter that folds into the next one. You get to see the future, but we’re also closing this 25-year thing and taking them on the next ride,” Cena told McAfee.

McAfee noted that Cena’s name and legacy would continue to dominate conversations well beyond Saturday night.

Cena, however, pushed back on that idea, explaining why he wants the attention to shift quickly toward WWE’s future.

“That’s not the way it should be. It should happen, people should be excited, and when January comes, I need you looking at the Rumble and WrestleMania. That means you’re excited about the business. In actuality, if you’re excited about the business and the superstars in it, that makes every accomplishment meaningful, which makes a number like 17 meaningful, which brings me up casually in conversation when someone is chasing down 17 and when someone gets 18. That’s how it’s all supposed to work. If they’re still thinking about me in January, which is two weeks away from tomorrow, we have to focus on what is. I appreciate the respect, but the utmost respect is to look forward and look at the future of where we’re going to go.”

A clear message, with no ambiguity.

Cena has reiterated multiple times that Saturday’s bout will be his final match as a wrestler. While his in-ring days are ending, his relationship with WWE is not, as he has already signed a five-year deal with WWE to serve as an ambassador moving forward.

John Cena faces Gunther in his WWE retirement match in the headline bout of tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Also advertised for the December 13 special event, which streams live via Peacock starting at 8/7c, are Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes battling WWE NXT World Champion Oba Femi, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, as well as TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans joining forces to challenge WWE World Tag-Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

