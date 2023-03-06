Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena is dismissing the “experts” as he returns to WWE for The Road to WrestleMania 39.

Cena is set to return to WWE on tonight’s RAW from Boston. He took to Twitter today to hype up the appearance, noting that he wrapped the “Ricky Stanicky” R-comedy early on Saturday in Australia, and then began shooting the “Grand Death Lotto” action-comedy today.

“Wrapped #RickyStanicky [Australia flag] early Saturday! Excited for first day on set of #GrandDeathLotto [United States flag] 2day! Then..BOSTON @WWE #RAW 2nite! ‘Experts’ said it was impossible for me 2 appear on the road to #WrestleMania Guess they [can’t emoji] C ME. It’s never impossible 2 make time 4 family & loved 1s,” Cena wrote.

“Ricky Stanicky” and “Grand Death Lotto” aren’t the only movie projects Cena has going on. It was reported over the weekend that Cena will voice the Rocksteady character in the upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” movie. Cena will next be seen in “Fast X,” where he will reprise his role as Jakob Toretto. The latest film in the Fast & Furious franchisee hits theaters on Friday, May 19. Other upcoming projects for Cena include spy thriller “Argylle” for Apple TV, to be released some time this year, plus “Honeymoon Friends,” the Hulu comedy that serves as the sequel to “Vacation Friends” from 2021. The release date for this film has not been announced, but it is also expected some time this year. Cena was also set to star in action comedy “Heads of State” with Idris Elba, an Amazon Studios project that is described as “Air Force One meets Midnight Run,” with a focus on a mismatched pair, Cena and Elba, who are in over their heads in a high-stakes situation. Details on this movie have been limited since the initial announcement in October 2020 and the follow-up in October 2022.

Cena is expected to challenge WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39.

Below is the full tweet from Cena:

https://twitter.com/JohnCena/status/1632701875483975680

