WWE has filed a trademark for a new term.

On May 12, WWE submitted a trademark application for the name “The High Ryze” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the entertainment services category.

It remains unclear how or when the name will be used. However, it’s likely that “The High Ryze” will be utilized for a new faction, show/event, or branding purposes.

You can check out the official trademark description below:

“Entertainment services, a show about sports, entertainment and general interest; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media; entertainment services, namely on-going reality based programs; providing entertainment and sports news and information via a global computer network or commercial online service; entertainment services, namely, provision of information and news about sports, entertainment and general interest; providing a website in the field of sports, entertainment and general interest; production of multimedia programs; providing online photos and videos featuring sports and entertainment.”

Prior to WWE WrestleMania 41, John Cena addressed his relationship with Vince McMahon, defending his previous remarks and emphasizing his personal loyalty despite ongoing legal issues surrounding the former WWE chairman.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Cena openly expressed his continued support for McMahon. He said,

“I don’t care who hears it – I love Vince. I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly. I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love.”

Speaking later with US Weekly, Cena stood by his sentiments, highlighting that personal relationships and public opinions don’t always align. He said,

“Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. Just like I’m entitled to have an emotional connection to somebody. I don’t hold anybody [to blame] for how they feel or what they view as permissible, or things that’ll make them angry, happy, excited, sad. That’s their right as a human being.”

When asked about the backlash from fans over his comments, Cena responded plainly – “I’m not surprised about any of that.”

In January 2024, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon and WWE, alleging sexual assault, emotional abuse, and sex trafficking. The case remains active and has significantly impacted public perception of McMahon and the company he once led.

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake “The Snake” Roberts underwent heart surgery today. Roberts took to Twitter to confirm that the surgery went well, as you can see below:

I’m out of surgery, recovering well, and feeling good. Appreciate everyone who prayed and gave their words of encouragement. Back in action again soon. #TrustMe pic.twitter.com/MJeREBBAhn — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) May 13, 2025

Taz recently reflected on Sabu’s controversial departure from ECW to work for NJPW, paying tribute to the hardcore wrestling legend.

In 1995, Sabu was publicly fired by Paul Heyman after no-showing ECW’s Three-Way Dance event in favor of a booking in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Despite the dramatic exit, Sabu returned to ECW about seven months later.

Speaking on a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, Taz — who had been both a fierce rival and a tag team partner of Sabu during their time in ECW — shared his memories and insights on their storied history.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Sabu leaving ECW to go to Japan: “He made the decision to go [to Japan] and yeah, that definitely ticked me off and created some heat. If anyone was jealous of anyone, I was jealous of him, he wasn’t jealous of me. He was getting a better push than me, he was making a lot more money than me. But, I started getting a little more envious of him. We kinda had some arguments here and there, but nothing crazy, no fistfights.”

On Sabu’s return to the company after that: “The first thing I thought when the lights came on and I heard that pop was, thank God this worked. You can write the angle, the workers can perform that angle, it doesn’t mean the audience is gonna take the angle, especially in that building at that time. I said to myself, ‘Oh my God, I think the building is shaking.’ And the third thing I thought was, I knew homeboy [Sabu] was over, but man, now he’s over over, more than ever now.”

On his last time seeing Sabu at AEW Double or Nothing 2023 weekend: “We took a photo, it was myself, Brian Cage, HOOK, Sabu. Ricky Starks was in the building, but he couldn’t come take a photo. The photo was all the FTW Champions. I wanted that photo. But at the time, Jack Perry wasn’t the FTW Champion, so it was just us. Starks was doing some interview, so he couldn’t do it. And Sabu was, like, so gracious to take the picture. And he thought it was all awesome to do that. At the time, I thought he hated being the FTW Champion in the 90s, when Paul put it on him. But he actually thought it was cool. And that made me feel good, in my own little crazy mind, about the FTW belt. But yes, that’s the last time I, unfortunately, saw him.”