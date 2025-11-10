Could a showdown between “The Greatest of All-Time” and “Dirty Dom” be in the works?

For tonight?!

As noted, multiple sources are reporting John Cena vs. Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental title on WWE Raw tonight is expected heading into the November 10, 2025 episode in Cena’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, via the legendary TD Garden.

Fueling these rumors are the two WWE Superstars themselves.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw in Beantown, Cena has posted his third straight message on social media hyping up the fact that tonight’s WWE Raw show is not one to miss.

“RAW. BOSTON. ONE LAST TIME,” Cena wrote this morning in a post shared via his official X account. “If you can be TD Garden tonight… GO.”

Cena added, “If you’re watching at home… do not miss one moment of it on Netflix. THIS IS DEFINITELY ONE TO SEE!”

For his part, WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio spoke directly about a potential John Cena showdown when asked about it during an interview with Beyond The Match Wrestling that was released on YouTube just over two hours ago.

“If he comes a knocking, I mean, I’m here,” Dom said of a possible showdown with ‘The Never-Seen 17’ time former world champion. “Dirty Dom is here. Judgment Day is here. John Cena already knows. I’ve said it multiple times. If you want some, come get some. Double Champ is here.”

