John Cena is ready to kick off “The Last Time Is Now” tour.

In his first appearance on the year-long tour that will span across all of 2025, “The Greatest of All-Time” made his long-awaited WWE television return at the historic Raw on Netflix debut episode.

During his appearance, the leader of the Ce-Nation played to the packed house of 17,000+ inside the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA., which he remarked, “has people all over the place.”

By the end of his ten-minute segment at the top of the second hour of the three-plus hour premiere episode, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend officially declared himself for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match, with intentions on attempting to go to WrestleMania 41 and capture a record 17th world title.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 takes place on February 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

THE LAST TIME IS NOW 😢❤️ The JOHN CENA FAREWELL TOUR has officially begun on #RawOnNetflix. pic.twitter.com/azmLsHdMYc — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2025