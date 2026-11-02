John Cena is reportedly scheduled for another WWE appearance as the company continues building toward the inaugural John Cena Classic.

According to one source, Cena was penciled in to appear at WWE Survivor Series in Houston, Texas, as of showtime for Monday’s episode of Raw.

The storyline explanation for his appearance would be that Cena is continuing to scout potential participants for the upcoming John Cena Classic.

The reported Survivor Series appearance would add another date to Cena’s schedule, which already includes planned appearances on Raw and SmackDown.

As previously reported, internal WWE documents indicate that the inaugural John Cena Classic is scheduled to take place on Monday, December 14, at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

We’ve officially entered the season… the CLASSIC season! There have been many questions asked by patient observers, TONIGHT we lay the foundation for this history-making event. Don’t miss #WWERaw at a special start time of 6pm ET on @netflix! — John Cena (@JohnCena) November 2, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)