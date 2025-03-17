Corey Graves returned to the WWE RAW commentary booth this week, teaming up with Michael Cole. He filled in for Pat McAfee, marking his return to a role he previously shared with Cole on SmackDown before the 2025 commentary team changes.

Since January, Graves has been part of the NXT commentary team.

COREY GRAVES BACK ON RAW TONIGHT!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/B8lJEHtBmq — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 17, 2025

John Cena’s appearance on this week’s episode of WWE RAW was met with boos despite his iconic theme music and attire, with the crowd divided between chants of “Let’s Go, Cena” and “Cena Sucks.”

During his promo, Cena gave an emotional speech, accusing the fans of bullying him for 25 years with unreasonable expectations. He rejected the labels of babyface or heel and expressed frustration at the constant negativity he faced, even when he tried to retire with goodwill. Cena criticized the fans for not caring about his well-being and for treating him like a joke, calling the relationship “toxic.”

Cody Rhodes then came out to a huge ovation, countering Cena’s claims. Rhodes argued that the fans’ tough treatment was rooted in their belief in Cena’s resilience and demanded that Cena address him as “WWE Champion.” He expressed disappointment with Cena’s current persona and warned that this version of Cena would be defeated at WrestleMania 41 before leaving the ring.

John Cena: “My point is, no matter what I do, it is never enough, and you should all be ashamed of yourselves.”#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/s4y76Yxhf1 — (@WrestlingCovers) March 17, 2025

Cody Rhodes says he doesn’t want to wrestle this “whiny bitch” version of John Cena at WrestleMania.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/YNl7mjZL3n — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) March 17, 2025

PENTA defeated Ludwig Kaiser once again on this week’s episode of WWE RAW in the company’s first No Holds Barred match since 2022.

After a promo segment with John Cena and Cody Rhodes, PENTA secured his second consecutive singles victory over Kaiser, pinning him after executing a Mexican Destroyer and a PENTA Driver onto a steel chair.

This victory extended PENTA’s undefeated streak to 6-0 in singles competition in WWE.

DESTROYER ON THE STEEL CHAIR FOLLOWED UP WITH THE PENTA DRIVER PENTA BEATS KAISER IN BELGIUM!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/rUo1vGUrvM — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) March 17, 2025

WWE sent out the following press release to hype next week’s premiere of Stephanie’s Places:

Latest ESPN Original Series Stephanie’s Places to Premiere March 26 on ESPN+

WWE icon Stephanie McMahon takes fans on a 10-episode journey through WWE’s past and present

ESPN today announces its newest ESPN Original Series, Stephanie’s Places, will premiere March 26. Executive produced by Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, the 10-episode series follows WWE icon Stephanie McMahon as she explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history.

“WWE has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember,” said Stephanie McMahon. “I’m looking forward to having viewers join me as we visit some of the most iconic stars of past and present, in places of meaning for them, and hear how they overcame adversity to become who they are today.”

“The world of WWE has never been more popular and exciting than it is right now,” said Peyton Manning. “There is no one better than Stephanie to tell the stories of WWE’s greatest stars and uncover the moments that shaped them.”

New episodes premiere on Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers.

Episode Descriptions & Premiere Dates

Episode 1: The Return of CM Punk (March 26)

Stephanie McMahon visits her husband and WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, at the new WWE Headquarters before she heads to Cleveland for SummerSlam, where she meets up with CM Punk who reflects on his shocking return to the WWE after nearly a decade away from the ring.

Episode 2: Cody Rhodes Takes Center Stage (April 2)

Stephanie meets with “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes at the historic Center Stage Theater in Atlanta, the former home of the WCW. Cody shares his unique path to WWE stardom and what he envisions as his legacy.

Episode 3: Rhea Ripley’s Rise (April 9)

Stephanie visits the WWE Performance Center in Orlando where she meets up with Rhea Ripley and the WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to discuss how the next generation of stars are trained. Later, Rhea surprises Stephanie with a dramatic makeover to prepare for a wild entrance.

Episode 4: Stone Cold Rides Again (April 16)

Stephanie spends a day with Steve Austin at Broken Skull Ranch to learn about how he became ‘Stone Cold’ and life after the WWE. The two end their day with Stephanie experiencing Steve’s newest adventure: off-road racing.

Episode 5: The Evolution of Charlotte Flair (April 23)

Stephanie meets up with the “Queen”, Charlotte Flair at Nassau Coliseum to discuss the origins and evolution of women in the WWE, before they take a helicopter to MetLife to relive her epic WrestleMania 35 arrival.

Episode 6: Roman Reigns and The Bloodline (April 30)

Stephanie hits the open waters of Miami on a yacht with Roman Reigns and “The Bloodline” to discuss the Anoa’i family’s wrestling legacy. Stephanie then enjoys some traditional Samoan cuisine alongside the family, including a unique delicacy.

Episode 7: Pat McAfee Can’t Be Stopped (May 7)

Stephanie sits down with Pat McAfee to find out how the art of a WWE “promo” helped him become one of the biggest names in sports and entertainment. A visit to Indianapolis allows Stephanie to pick Pat’s brain and hear his unlikely journey from NFL punter to podcaster and his dream job at WWE.

Episode 8: Digging Deep with Undertaker (May 14)

Stephanie heads to Madison Square Garden, the location of the first WrestleMania, and meets up with The Undertaker. They discuss his career and his own iconic moments at the Garden.

Episode 9: Triple H’s Perfect Entrance (May 21)

Stephanie and Triple H examine the power of an iconic WWE entrance, later they head to Las Vegas to get a first-hand look at the pageantry and spectacle that can only be found at WrestleMania.

Episode 10: John Cena’s Final Round (May 28)

Stephanie meets up with John Cena as he reflects on his incredible 20-plus year sports entertainment journey. She gets a tour of his personal gym and sees how one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time stays at the top of his game as he winds down his incredible career.

About ESPN Originals

ESPN Originals are premium programs that take fans inside the biggest moments, athletes, and stories in sports. With critically acclaimed, award-winning series — including the Emmy®-winning Man in the Arena: Tom Brady, Peyton’s Places and thePlaces universe, In the Arena: Serena Williams, Full Court Press, and Clutch: The NBA Playoffs — ESPN Originals deliver bold perspectives and unparalleled access to the narratives that define the modern sports world. ESPN Originals can be seen on ESPN channels and ESPN+, as well as on Disney+ and Hulu for Disney Bundle subscribers.