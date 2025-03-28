John Cena has done it all.

With that in mind, how does “The Greatest of All-Time” stay motivated for what’s next in his pro wrestling career, this deep into his run?

That was the question posed to the challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship against reigning title-holder Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 during a new interview this week with Sports Illustrated.

“I don’t think my ethos changes regardless of what the hill in front of me is to climb, I think that’s the fun of it… getting into a rhythm of familiarity is sometimes stifling for growth so man there is different hills in front of me every day,” Cena said. “There’s one in front of me has its own challenges and I’m just trying to do the best I can to climb the hill in front of me.”

Cena was then asked what is next for him in the pro wrestling world.

“Anything I tell will be a spoiler to fans, so I’m just going to say, you gotta watch the show to see what happens,” he said.

WrestleMania 41 featuring John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, takes place on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.