John Cena has finished his first media interview since capturing his record 17th WWE Championship.

As advertised, the new Undisputed WWE Champion appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN to discuss his victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 Sunday and much more.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how he is going to ruin wrestling: “I’m just going to shut it down. There’s going to be a show, everybody is replaceable, there is always another show. I’m going to make wrestling start over. That championship is coming home with me and I will be the last Undisputed WWE Champion. Period. They are gonna have to make a new title and start the clock over again. Whoever is that first champion, whether it’s Cody Rhodes, Dirty Dom [Dominik Mysterio], Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, it doesn’t matter. They’ll be the first one. Bruno [Sammartino], [Hulk] Hogan, [Steve] Austin, Rock, HBK [Shawn Michaels], Taker [Undertaker], Game [Triple H], every name you can imagine, CM Punk, that comes home with me because that’s what I’ve earned, that’s what I want to do. I want to write history and I’m going to put my stamp on the business by taking that piece of the business home with me. We all talk about this new era and the business changing, I’m taking the last piece of tradition in the business home with me and you guys can figure out how to settle the dust when I’m gone.”

On how he has heard all of the jokes and seen all the signs about the bald spot on his head, and how he’s working on it: “It’s coming in. I listen to you idiots, I do. You have to take the ones from the side and plug them in on top. It just takes a while to come in. It’s coming in. Hopefully, in a couple of months it looks better. There’s another headline. Hair transplant. There is no shame in that. I have a problem, I try to fix it. I’m not going to tell you who did it because I’m still waiting for it to get better. Once it’s better and I get the long flowing locks, I’ll be like, ‘Go to this guy.’ I’m working on it. Work in progress. I just saw so many bald spots signs. You get the deal and your hair falls out because the new ones have to grow, so the old ones fall out. January, February, I had it in November. That’s when I came half a skinhead. Thank you for being so aware of my needs and emotions. You guys ripped me to shreds for genetic problem that I can’t control. ‘You don’t look good enough out there.’ You guys aren’t cool to me. I’m in the Rumble trying to win. ‘Man has a bald spot.’ That’s not fair. I can’t control that. It happens to seven out of ten dudes. One of you sons of bitches could’ve pulled me to the side. In unison, you chant and make me feel small and embarrass me. Y’all don’t know what that’s like. That is straight-up bullying and not cool. Thank you for bullying me into getting surgical hair replacement. That’s how far y’all pushed me.”

