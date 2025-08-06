John Cena is on the cover of the latest issue of People magazine.

In the issue, “The Greatest of All-Time” is featured in an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about “The Last Time is Now” farewell tour in WWE.

Regarding his WWE retirement at the end of this year, Cena vowed to give the WWE fans “closure,” before explaining why now was the right time to wrap up his legendary career.

“Age plays a factor,” Cena said. “I’m not as strong or as fast as I used to be. I made a promise when I started gaining some notoriety that when I’m a step slower, I will go, because there will be kids just as hungry as I was who have earned a shot to see if they can make it.”

Additionally, the pro wrestling legend and top Hollywood star spoke about the recent hair transplant he underwent and how it has had an enormous affect on his life.

“As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light,” Cena said. “I saw their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena.’ They pushed me into going to see what my options were.”

Cena then spoke about the extensive routine he goes through to produce the new look fans see on the top of his head.

“I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner, and I also got a hair transplant last November,” Cena said. “I hate the fact that if there wasn’t so much shame around it, I’d have gotten it done 10 years ago. I thought I was alone, but seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness.”

The future WWE Hall of Fame legend continued, “They don’t do anything except move your hair, one by one, from one area to another. If somebody’s going to sweat me for that, I don’t think there’s any shame in that. It completely changed the course of my life.”

John Cena is scheduled to appear live at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada this coming Friday night on WWE SmackDown, where he will address losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes and being attacked by the returning Brock Lesnar at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 this past weekend.