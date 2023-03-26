John Cena has some very nice things to say about Ric Flair.

The Cenation leader spoke about the Nature Boy during a recent interview on the Whiskey Ginger podcast, where he explained what always drew him to the former 16-time world champion.

I don’t think there’s a comparison, Ric Flair. He just has so much energy. Also, he’s got such a tremendous lust for life, and I’m drawn to that. I’m drawn to people who love life. There is a tipping point where it becomes counterproductive. You don’t want to live like today is your last day. It could be, but I try to find a little bit of balance.

Cena adds that Flair is the type of guy you could always enjoy being around, comparing him to another legend of the business, the late Pat Patterson.

He was always great. Pat Patterson was always great. The late Pat Patterson was always great, because these guys, not only are there because they want to socialize and share, they have all this fucking wisdom, and they’re not — Ric especially, and Pat, they weren’t jaded. Ric still isn’t jaded. We all have bad days, but he loves it. So he’s not one of those guys who will drink and be like, ‘Fuck this. You don’t understand. They fucked me, and this is how they fucked me.’ Like, I just whoever that element was, it just never went around. I just always gravitated toward people who are having a good time.

Cena is scheduled to take on Austin Theory in the WrestleMania 39 opener for the United States Championship.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)