John Cena knows his time in the spotlight has come and gone.

And he wouldn’t have it any other way.

The WWE legend has remained reflective in the months following his retirement from in-ring competition at the end of 2025, frequently discussing his legacy and what he hopes to leave behind for future generations of performers.

Speaking with Good Housekeeping in a recent interview, Cena explained that his primary goal throughout his wrestling career was never to build a personal legacy, but rather to help leave the business in a better place than he found it.

“My goal for my stay in the business is to leave it better than I found it,” Cena said. “And my résumé is a byproduct of that. I know none of us live forever. Nobody remembers anything. People forget about me.”

While many WWE legends hope their names remain synonymous with the industry forever, Cena surprisingly revealed that he hopes the opposite happens.

According to “The Never-Seen” 17-time world champion, the ultimate sign of success would be seeing a new generation of WWE stars become so influential and relevant that fans no longer focus on his accomplishments.

“So, my hope for the future is that people forget about me,” he continued. “If [the new WWE] stars have enough gravity, have enough relevance, they should be the ones influencing the audience, the people, in the arena. That is my hope, amazingly—that people forget.”