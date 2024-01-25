John Cena appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast to discuss his historic WWE career, and more. Here are the highlights:

What he was going to do if he did not go into wrestling:

“When I found that ring, I was just about ready to take a career leap that would have not allowed me to do that, and if that failed, I was just gonna go back home. I was gonna join the Marines. I just failed at every avenue in life. I got my college degree. I could not apply it. I tried to be a cop. I failed the exam. I was running out of time and money and I just didn’t know what to do. I was like, man, I can follow a schedule. I’m in shape. I think I can abide by the rules. These people have always been heroes to me. It’s right in San Diego. It was in Los Angeles at that time. I’m like, ‘Man, I’m gonna go for it.’ The weekend I was thinking about it, a friend of mine was like, ‘Dude, you’re always talking about RAW. You know we train down in Orange County. Would you want to do it?’ ‘Yes, of course.’”

Why he feels his early film roles were not successful:

“The reason, one of the many reasons a lot of those early projects weren’t successful is I wanted to be back in the ring. I look at those images in the wall in your gym when you’re in midair and the people behind you are like, ‘Yo, look at this dude’s face.’ That doesn’t happen on a movie set. That doesn’t happen. It is radio silent and it is really finite and the days are long. You have to have a certain mindset. As a young man in the traveling business with every town going fu**ing nuts, I did not have that mindset. Every time I had this golden ticket of an opportunity, I was like, I want to be back in the ring’, and the project sucked because I always wanted to be elsewhere.”

