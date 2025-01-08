– The WWE NXT New Year’s Evil show on January 7 was another star-studded event. Following up the celebrity-filled WWE Raw on Netflix premiere the night prior at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA., the 1/8 NXT show featured a rare live appearance from The Rock. Additionally, CM Punk was reportedly backstage at the Shrine Expo Hall in L.A. for the annual New Year’s Evil show.

– John Cena is reportedly the internal favorite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. One source noted he was “one of the leaders in the clubhouse” heading into his WWE Raw on Netflix appearance where he declared himself for the match. Coming out of the show, based on the crowd response to his promo building up the possibility of winning the Rumble to set up a match where he could win a record-setting 17th world title at WrestleMania 41, he only solidified his spot.

