WWE has pulled back the curtain on a major new fan initiative, introducing details for Club WWE, which is being positioned as “The Ultimate Insider Membership Program.”

During Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, John Cena officially unveiled the rollout of the program, outlining what members can expect as part of the experience.

According to the announcement, Club WWE will include early access to ticket sales, exclusive merchandise drops, a points and rewards system, a dedicated community forum, and additional bonus content designed to give fans a more behind-the-scenes connection.

Following the on-air segment, WWE continued the push on social media, rolling out further promotional material to spotlight Club WWE and build momentum around the new membership offering.

John Cena is scheduled to host WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.