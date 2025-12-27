As John Cena closes the curtain on a 26-year WWE career at Saturday Night’s Main Event, the celebration of his legacy has also opened the door for reflection. Despite becoming one of the most accomplished performers in wrestling history, Cena has been candid about one period he believes nearly derailed everything before it truly began.

In a recent interview with Bill Simmons, Cena admitted that his biggest regret centers on his introduction to WWE and the year that followed. While his debut against Kurt Angle on WWE SmackDown is often remembered fondly, Cena sees it as a missed opportunity rather than a breakthrough.

The issue, he explained, wasn’t losing the match: it was what came afterward. Cena felt that his reaction failed to match the “Ruthless Aggression” message that Vince McMahon had been pushing at the time. A backstage segment later that night, including an interaction with The Undertaker, reinforced that disconnect. Instead of appearing dangerous or defiant, Cena came across as wide-eyed and grateful, which clashed with the tone WWE was trying to establish.

Over the following months, Cena struggled to define who he was on screen. That lack of direction nearly ended his run altogether, as he revealed that WWE seriously considered releasing him roughly a year after his debut. In hindsight, Cena views that stretch as a failure to capitalize on an opportunity many never receive.

His career was ultimately salvaged by an unexpected moment. While on tour, Stephanie McMahon overheard Cena freestyle rapping on a bus, sparking the idea for the “Doctor of Thuganomics” persona. That character change transformed his trajectory, turning a potential release into one of the most successful runs the company has ever seen.

Looking back, Cena doesn’t frame the experience with bitterness. Instead, he sees it as a reminder that even legends can come dangerously close to fading out before they ever truly begin.