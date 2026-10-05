John Cena believes CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have both placed unnecessary pressure on themselves while pursuing their biggest goals in WWE.

The 17-time WWE World Champion discussed the two stars during an appearance on Busted Open while promoting Matchbox: The Movie. Cena specifically pointed to Punk’s longtime desire to main event WrestleMania and Rhodes’ focus on being WWE’s “QB1.”

Cena initially described Punk’s WrestleMania obsession as a “weakness” before correcting himself, explaining that he instead views it as an unnecessary burden.

“Where people get caught up is like, I love (CM) Punk, and his obsession with main eventing WrestleMania, I think, is a weakness, and I think if you talk to him now, he evolves as a human being. Every time I see him, he evolves as a man.”

Cena then clarified his point, saying he believes Punk has been carrying pressure that he simply doesn’t need.

“That’s only my personal preference. I think he’s carrying a weight he doesn’t need. That’s all — not a weakness. I think he’s carrying a weight he doesn’t need.”

Cena believes the same applies to Rhodes and his desire to occupy WWE’s top position.

“As far as Cody (Rhodes) wanting to be this thing, but you’re carrying a weight you don’t need. Just do great work and the people will show up.”

Rhodes is currently involved in a feud with Randy Orton on WWE television, while Punk is preparing to compete in the men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Also on his Matchbox: The Movie promotional run, “The Greatest of All-Time” stopped by The TODAY Show. During the appearance, John Cena revealed the date and unique format for WWE’s first ever ‘John Cena Classic’ tournament.