John Cena may be finished with his in-ring career, but the former WWE Champion admits he still misses performing every day.

While speaking with PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of *Matchbox: The Movie* on Monday, Cena reflected on his wrestling career and other periods of his life that he occasionally finds himself looking back on.

“I have moments of nostalgic reflection on the daily,” Cena said. “A lot of times, that’s when you’re overwhelmed by stress or confused or maybe you don’t know the answers that you’re trying to seek. Nostalgia is in itself looking back to a simpler time in the unknown or during crisis.”

Cena noted that those feelings are not limited to his time with WWE, as he also finds himself thinking about his college years and childhood.

“I got daily moments of that, man. Daily,” he continued. “I’ll look back on my early wrestling days, or I’ll look back on college days, or I’ll look back on my life in dormitory school, or even as a kid. That happens on the daily, man.”

Despite those feelings of nostalgia, Cena remains convinced that stepping away from the ring was the correct decision.

“I miss all of it every day. I miss performing every single day,” Cena said while pointing to his heart.

“And that said, just because I miss it here, doesn’t make it the right decision here,” he added while gesturing toward his head.

Cena officially retired from in-ring competition following his loss to Gunther on the December 13, 2025 edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Although his days as an active competitor are over, Cena’s name will remain connected to WWE. While recently promoting *Matchbox: The Movie*, the 17-time world champion confirmed that the John Cena Classic is scheduled to take place in December 2026.