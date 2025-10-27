Who is the mystery man that WWE is teasing the past couple of days?

As noted, guesses have ranged from GUNTHER and Santos Escobar, to Andrade, and some even taking long-shot guesses such as Chris Jericho and others.

John Cena stirred the pot when he shared a screenshot of the shoes featured in one of the four cryptic vignettes that WWE shared via their official social media platforms on Sunday and Monday.

“The Greatest of All-Time” is in the midst of wrapping up his year-long “The Last Time Is Now” WWE retirement tour, with four appearances remaining before Cena steps away from WWE for good.

As noted, Cena vs. GUNTHER is expected as his final match ever, with the bout rumored to take place in December at what has been confirmed to be Cena’s last-ever WWE appearance as an active wrestler at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, D.C.

Find out what to expect from the many cryptic vignettes shared by WWE tonight on WWE Raw, when the show airs live on Netflix at 8/7c from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Also advertised for the October 27, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix are the following matches and segments:

* CM Punk and Jey Uso face-to-face

* Roxanne Perez vs. Nikki Bella

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Match: Penta vs. Rusev

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE Raw results coverage from “The Golden State.”