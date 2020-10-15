Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has tied the knot.

Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh were married in Tampa, Florida on Monday, October 12, according to PWInsider.

It was first revealed on The Mike Calta Show on 102.5 The Bone in Tampa this morning that Cena and Shay were recently married, according to WrestlingInc. Calta confirmed that he saw the marriage license.

Cena and Shariatzadeh, who works as an electrical engineer and project manager, first started dating in February 2019 after meeting at a restaurant in Vancouver when Cena was working on a movie. They finally went public with the relationship in late 2019 after attending the premiere of Cena’s “Playing with Fire” movie together. Shay was then seen wearing an engagement ring this past February.

