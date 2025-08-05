How is John Cena feeling since his rough night at “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this past weekend?

Let’s find out!

The former Undisputed WWE Champion was stopped by “New York’s number one street journalist” Adam Glyn of the Adam’s Apple channel on YouTube for a brief, impromptu interview.

In his first media appearance since losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes and being attacked by Brock Lesnar, future WWE Hall of Fame legend John Cena was asked how he’s feeling about “The Beast Incarnate” returning to WWE.

“I’ve been saying the same thing for 25 years,” Cena began in respone. “They deal ’em, I play ’em. You know, I’m just really excited. We got like 12 of these things left. I think SummerSlam was an indication from the audience where everybody kind of knows where we’re closing our book.”

Cena continued, “And just because I close my book in December, that doesn’t mean the WWE closes its books. They got to continue their programming going forward. So they’re just trying to make the most exciting shows for the fans.”

Before the interview wrapped up, Adam asked Cena what he whispered into Cody Rhodes’ ear following their main event at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday night.

“If the world finds out about that, they won’t find out about it from me,” Cena replied. “Because that’s between me and him.”

As noted, WWE is advertising John Cena’s reaction to the shocking Brock Lesnar attack from the closing moments of SummerSlam Sunday when he appears live on WWE SmackDown this coming Friday night, August 8, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.