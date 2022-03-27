John Cena praised The Miz for his hard work in WWE in a post on Twitter.

It all started when Miz tried to troll Cena by reminding him that he scored a win over him at WrestleMania 27 in 20211.

Miz wrote: “Hey @JohnCena, remember when I beat you at #WrestleMania?”

Cena replied: “I do. Vividly. You worked your a** off on the road to the event and at the event itself. Sacrificing your body during the event to do all you could to give the audience every ounce, even possibly at the expense of your own memory. Your passion and dedication hasn’t ever changed.”