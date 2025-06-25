“The Last Time is Now” for the WWE Universe to enjoy John Cena while they can.

During a recent appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” this week, the Undisputed WWE Champion spoke about his year-long WWE retirement tour being “pretty incredible so far.”

“It’s been pretty incredible,” Cena said. “I think we’re getting now to the point where audiences understand that I’m done in December, and professional wrestling in retirement, really, there’s no realism there, but I will absolutely be done in December.”

Cena continued, “So I think it was kind of a thing where people didn’t understand what was going on, but now as we’re halfway through it, audiences are It’s a really good live experience, because every audience is different. Some of them like me, some of them hate me, but they’re very vocal and I think now we’re getting down to the end.”

During an additional interview with Collider, “The Greatest of All-Time” teased some pivots now that they are coming to the end of “The Last Time Is Now” tour, with many expecting a potential babyface turn coming to close things out.

“As we get close to the end of this thing, what dictates those pivots is the audience, and I think the audience will begin to feel differently, because now we are truly coming to the end,” Cena said. “So, if you ever had a voice to use, if you ever wanted to say something, I hate to steal my own cliché, but the time is now. I look forward to the road ahead because the audience is going to dictate the direction we go. I think it’s a wonderful time to be a fan. I think a lot of different talent are being able to capitalize on all we’re doing, and I applaud the WWE for always being able to think extended but pivot on a dime in a moment, as it happens. I think that’s their strongest suit.”