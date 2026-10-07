John Cena celebrated his latest appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” by presenting the host with some WWE gold.

During his appearance on the show, Cena pointed out that it marked his 17th visit. With the number also matching Cena’s record 17 WWE World Championship reigns, the former WWE Superstar presented Fallon with a WWE Championship belt to commemorate the occasion.

Cena also discussed his role in the upcoming “Matchbox” movie, which is scheduled to be released on October 9.

Cena was announced as part of the film’s lead cast in 2024 and portrays Sean Walker, a former soldier and spy. Directed by Sam Hargrave, the movie is inspired by Mattel’s iconic Matchbox toy vehicle brand.

While speaking with Fallon, Cena reflected on his own nostalgia for Matchbox cars and what the toys meant to him growing up.

During his Matchbox promotional tour, John Cena also appeared on The TODAY Show, where he revealed the unique format and date for WWE’s first-ever ‘John Cena Classic’ tournament.