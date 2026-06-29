John Cena is once again documenting his hair restoration journey.

The former “Never Seen 17-time” WWE Champion took to social media on Monday, June 29, to reveal that he has undergone a second round of FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) treatment, sharing a photo of his freshly shaved head while thanking the medical team behind the procedure.

“Round 2 of FUE Treatment and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you Ken Anderson MD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey,” Cena wrote.

Dr. Ken Anderson also responded publicly, expressing his appreciation for Cena’s trust and saying he has been proud to play a role in the WWE star’s hair restoration process.

“I’m grateful for John’s trust and friendship. It’s been an honor to be part of his hair restoration journey, and I’m thrilled to see how happy he is with his results. Thank you, John Cena.”

Cena has been open in recent months about addressing his hair loss, even joking about the topic during WWE appearances, and his latest update gives fans another look at the ongoing process.