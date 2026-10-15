John Cena recently turned back the clock during a promotional appearance for his upcoming film, Matchbox: The Movie.

The 17-time WWE World Champion appeared on Capital as part of his media tour for the film, where he delivered a performance of his iconic WWE entrance theme, “The Time Is Now.”

The song was originally released as part of Cena’s debut rap album, You Can’t See Me, in 2005. The album sold approximately 140,000 copies during its first week and became a memorable part of Cena’s rise to superstardom in WWE.

Although Cena retired from in-ring competition in December 2025 following his year-long “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour, he remains involved with WWE in an ambassador role.

Cena is also scheduled to team up with WWE to present the first-ever John Cena Classic in December 2026.