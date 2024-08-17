John Cena plans on being at one of WWE’s most anticipated shows of 2025.

WWE’s flagship program Raw will be premiering on Netflix in January of 2025, ending a historic cable television ran that began back in 1993. During a recent interview with Speaking to Complex, Cena guaranteed that he will be at that premiere.

I can tell you I’ll be there for the debut. I think it’s 1/6. I’m not sure, I think so; don’t quote me on that, but it’s a history-making day for WWE. I’m so very proud of WWE. Man, I’m such a fan of the merger. I love the two companies, WWE and Netflix, and it’s an event that I will not miss. I will be there.

Back at Money In The Bank, Cena revealed that 2025 will be his final year as an active wrestler for WWE, ending a historic career that includes 16 world championship reigns. Cena has also stated that his final match will be around December of 2025.

