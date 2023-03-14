John Cena says Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is the greatest of all-time.

Cena recently spoke with Dan Gelston of The Associated Press to promote the WWE 2K3 video game, and was asked how he feels about the fact that WWE could be up for sale. Cena responded and mentioned his love for WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, and had strong praise for Reigns.

“That’s way above my paygrade,” Cena said of the WWE sale. “I just don’t know what’s going on with that. I love Vince McMahon. He’s everything you could want in a great friend, business partner, father, mentor. I love the man. But his business dealings are his business and what he shares with me, that’s between us.

“But I don’t know what’s going on with the corporate structure in the WWE or the creative direction of the WWE. But when I’m there as a performer, it’s Roman Reigns’ show. In my mind, he needs to be in the conversation, and in my mind, he’s the greatest of all time.”

Cena will face WWE United States Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 next month.

