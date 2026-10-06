A rare John Cena trading card recently sold for a staggering $329,400, and the WWE legend has some mixed feelings about the record-breaking price.

A WrestleMania 41 patch autograph card featuring Cena was recently auctioned through Goldin, ultimately selling for $329,400 after reaching a hammer price of $270,000.

During a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cena was asked about the sale and admitted that seeing one of his cards command that kind of money was difficult to process.

“My indication of that is there’s a lot of expendable income out there,” Cena said. “I think collectibles might be overvalued at some point, and man, it’s really hard to put that into rational thought of excitement when a price like that for a card.”

Cena, an avid automobile enthusiast and collector himself, said he can understand someone spending significant money on something they genuinely value.

“But also being an auto enthusiast, I understand how man, if you want it and you’re passionate about it and you’ve got the resources for it, it deems a price. I get that.”

When asked if he had mixed feelings about the sale, Cena acknowledged that he did before explaining why he hopes the buyer purchased the card because of a personal connection rather than as an investment.

“Goodness, yeah. It’s weird. It’s weird, and I don’t know. I want to choose my words carefully and I want to reflect on it,” Cena said. “I hope the person that used their resources to acquire that card has a lot of joy and connection to whatever they acquired, and is not using it as a commodity to possibly flip for future gain.”

Cena added that, based on his own experience collecting automobiles, buying collectibles solely in hopes of turning a profit can be a risky pursuit.

“Because in my experience with autos, that’s a fool’s chase,” he said. “But when you look at something, I always say material things are just material things, right? But we can give them meaning, and as long as we have connection and meaning to the material thing, that’s important.”

“Sometimes you can’t put a price on that. So whoever you are who’s got the card, I just hope your material meaning is as strong as this rubber hoop.”