According to the Hollywood Reporter, WWE superstar John Cena is set to release two books in 2021, both based on the former 16-time world champion’s inspirational quotes that he shares on social media.

The first will be a children’s book (ages 8-12) entitled, “Do Your Best Everyday To Do Your Best Everyday,” and is being published by Random House Books. The second will be called “Work In Progress,” which will be published by Ballantine and is available for readers of all ages. Each book will feature illustrations and messages focusing on self-reflection, hard-work, and honesty, as well as the core values that Cena abides by.

Cena also released the following statement:

We all have a lot on our minds, especially now, given the current state of the world. Words of encouragement can help us stay motivated and focused on what’s really important, and I hope that both Do Your Best Every Day to Do Your Best Every Day and Be a Work in Progress will inspire kids and adults to be the best versions of themselves.

“Do Your Best Everyday To Do Your Best Everyday” and “Work In Progress” are set to release this coming April.