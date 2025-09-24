John Cena’s ongoing “The Last Time Is Now” farewell tour may include a bout with Dominik Mysterio. Word is that Cena vs. Mysterio has been pitched for one of the final few WWE appearances remaining on “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour.

‘Dirty” Dom, the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, is currently set to defend his title against Rusev on next Monday night’s edition of WWE Raw, September 29.

Speaking of Cena, the future WWE Hall of Famer has the wrestling world buzzing following a cryptic post on his official Instagram page. Cena, who has just a handful of dates left before officially wrapping up his in-ring career, uploaded a popular movie photo that many fans believe hints at him being in full control of how his farewell run concludes. The post quickly generated speculation across social media as Cena’s final WWE chapter draws closer.

Finally, in other Cena news, the WWE legend also turned heads with an additional post shared via his Instagram page on Wednesday, which featured Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) from Tuesday night’s WWE NXT show, which included the TNA Wrestling invasion.

John Cena is wrapping up his “The Last Time Is Now” WWE farewell tour with the upcoming AJ Styles match at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11. He also has advertised appearances on WWE Raw in his hometown of Boston, MA. and at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY. in November, as well as the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event in San Diego, CA. in November, and his final appearance at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special scheduled for December, and rumored to emanate from Washington, D.C.

