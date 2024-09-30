John Cena can do it all.

Even deliver babies.

“The Greatest of All-Time” appeared on the season 36 premiere episode of The Simpsons dubbed, “Bart’s Birthday.”

During his appearance on the longest running animated series of all-time on FOX on September 29, 2024, the future WWE Hall of Fame legend helped Comic Book Guy and his wife Kumiko Albertson deliver their baby.

Check out footage from the episode below.