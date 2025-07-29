On the premiere episode of WWE Unreal, CM Punk opened up about dealing with “anticipatory anxiety” ahead of his return match against Seth Rollins on the January 6th debut of WWE RAW on Netflix. He said,

“I’m looking at that RAW debut like, ‘holy sh*t.’ I constantly deal with what I call anticipatory anxiety. Right now, I’m just riddled with it. In a way, I’m almost waiting for it all to be over — and the only time I don’t feel that way is when the red light’s on and the bell rings. Then, I have no boss. I’m 100% in control. I can do whatever the f**k I want.”

Punk went on to defeat Rollins in the match.

On episode three of WWE Unreal, Chelsea Green opened up about a disagreement she had with WWE creative regarding the finish to her match against Michin at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event back in January. Green revealed that while some on the creative team wanted her to win the match with a second-rope leg drop, she pushed back — something she rarely does. She said,

“We went back and forth talking about the leg drop and whether we were still going to include it. I’m not someone who usually argues about finishes or what creative wants from me. I just go out and do it. But every now and then, there’s something I feel strongly about—and the leg drop, that was never going to happen.”

The episode included behind-the-scenes footage of Green debating with Shane Helms, voicing her frustration that the planned finish didn’t involve her own signature move. She stated,

“A finishing move is so personal. It’s part of who we are. It’s tied to my history as a wrestler. I’ve called it the Unprettier, the I’m Prettier, and now the Unpretty-Her. So to have a big moment that people will remember and not use my own finisher? That just felt so wrong.”

Ultimately, Green stood her ground and used the Unpretty-Her to finish the match—just as she always intended. She added,

“I was always going to use the Unpretty-Her. To think that we would do anything other than use my finisher?”

John Cena has officially reached the 100-day mark as Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cena won the title from Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 on April 20th, notching his historic seventeenth World Championship reign and breaking Ric Flair’s long-standing record.

This is Cena’s first world title run since 2017 and comes during the final chapter of his career. At WWE Money in the Bank 2024, he announced that 2025 will be his last year as an active competitor, with his retirement match scheduled for December.

With just 14 appearances remaining before he steps away from the ring for good, fans can find his full list of confirmed dates online.

Since capturing the gold, Cena has successfully defended the title twice — defeating both Randy Orton and CM Punk.

Next, Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a high-stakes rematch against Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam.

