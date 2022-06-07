Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena took to Twitter to hype his upcoming return to RAW.

As noted, it was announced during RAW that WWE will continue celebrating Cena’s 20th anniversary with “#CenaMonth” as Cena’s return to TV is now official for the June 27 RAW from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.

In an update, Cena tweeted to promote his first WWE TV appearance since last summer.

“Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth,” he wrote.

The June 27 episode will be the go-home RAW for WWE Money In the Bank.

Since Cena’s return was announced, the speculation on a Cena vs. WWE United States Champion Theory feud has ramped up. The two have gone back & forth in recent media interviews and social media posts, and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly sees Theory as a young Cena.

Cena has not worked a program since losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in late August. He did return on September 10 for a dark main event at the SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, teaming with The Mysterios for a six-man win over The Bloodline, but he has been away since then, focusing on his Hollywood career. Cena stated in a recent interview that he misses WWE and being a full-time performer, and he also indicated in another recent interview that he would be returning soon.

There’s still no word yet on how long Cena will be back for, or what he will be doing, but we will keep you updated.

Been far too long and what a special occasion to be able spend with the @WWEUniverse! Laredo, TX, C U soon!!! #WWERaw #CenaMonth https://t.co/wj72M0qMW1 — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 7, 2022

