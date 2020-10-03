Deadline is reporting that former 16-time world champion John Cena will be co-starring in a new feature film for Amazon Studio entitled, “Heads of State.” The Cenation leader will be joining Idris Elba, who he recently collaborated with in the new Suicide Squad film for DC.

Synopsis: “A ’90s style two-hander, a high octane premise that has a bit of Air Force One meets Hobbs and Shaw, bringing together an odd couple in a high stakes situation.”

The report does note that both Cena and Elba are finalizing their negotiations for the “Heads of State,” which is written by Harrison Query and produced by The Safran company.